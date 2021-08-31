Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $271,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.