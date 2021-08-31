Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 997 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

