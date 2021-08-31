ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Up 0.2% This Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $523,347.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

