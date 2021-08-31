Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $653.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $665.27 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.