-$0.04 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,186. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.