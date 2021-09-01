-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

CNSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

