$0.21 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

