$0.26 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.18. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.