$0.29 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

