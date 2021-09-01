$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in AAR by 538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 336,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

