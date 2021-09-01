$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Guess? reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

GES traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.