-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

