$0.82 EPS Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

