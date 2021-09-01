0xBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $910,786.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $910,786.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00131095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.00839768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00049036 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

