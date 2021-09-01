$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $403,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

