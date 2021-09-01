$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Amedisys reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

