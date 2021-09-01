$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,694. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

