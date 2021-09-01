$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $247,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $550,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.