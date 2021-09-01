$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $106.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 172,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

