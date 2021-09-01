10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $175.92

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.92, but opened at $171.86. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $175.77, with a volume of 874 shares traded.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.