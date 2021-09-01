$130.55 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post sales of $130.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 194.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.