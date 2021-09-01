$145.18 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $145.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.91 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.11. 5,133,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,362. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,957 shares of company stock worth $17,542,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

