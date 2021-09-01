1,500 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,217,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,893,000 after buying an additional 414,080 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

