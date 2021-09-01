$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the highest is $196.20 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $726.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.