1,941 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,214,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.02. 22,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

