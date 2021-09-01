1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $22,309.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00151189 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

