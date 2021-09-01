$2.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce $2.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.58 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $11.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,287. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

