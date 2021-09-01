2,022 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.19.

