2,022 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.19.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.