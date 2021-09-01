2,139 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Simmons Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 386,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

