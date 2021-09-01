22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.67. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 22,434 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on XXII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $543.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.