231,297 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.