$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AMSC traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $398.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

