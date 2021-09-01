2,470 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.