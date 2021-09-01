2,719 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

