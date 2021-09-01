$281.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $281.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $128.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. 24,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

