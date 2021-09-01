$297.44 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce sales of $297.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.50 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

