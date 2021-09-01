$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSX by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in CSX by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 499,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 95,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,626. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. CSX has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

