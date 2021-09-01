$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 45.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 90,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,346. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $718.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

