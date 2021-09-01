366,156 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 381,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 237,284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

