3,730 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

