3,960 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

