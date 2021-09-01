$4.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $4.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. 15,523,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,280. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of -296.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

