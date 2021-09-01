$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 38,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.