$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 38,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

