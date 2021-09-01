4,880 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

