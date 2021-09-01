4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Reaches $0.0145 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $96,439.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

