$54.76 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post sales of $54.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.71 million and the highest is $54.82 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $184.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.02 million to $184.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $278.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 24,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,448. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.