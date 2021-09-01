$582.79 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $582.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,502. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

