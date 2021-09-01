6,190 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

