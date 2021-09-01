64,898 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Mplx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 1,586,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,987. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.