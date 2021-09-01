6,716 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

SQM stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

